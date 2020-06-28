All apartments in Torrance
2537 Dorset Drive
2537 Dorset Drive

2537 Dorset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Dorset Drive, Torrance, CA 90503
Verdi Estates

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
key fob access
Gorgeous detached home in the private gated community "VERDI COLLECTION". Home features 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on Secod floor and 1 powder room on 1st floor. When you enter the home you are greeted with 9ft high ceiling and dark rich hardwood floors. Next to double entry door there is a dining area with gorgeous chandelier. Home has many upgrades including; fully remodeled master bathroom, keyless door entry, recessed lighting, updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in cabinets (Garage, Master bedroom walk in closet), water softner, blinds and much more. Conveniently located and walking distance to Wilson park, restaurants and cafe. Community features private gate, pool and spa.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2537 Dorset Drive have any available units?
2537 Dorset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Dorset Drive have?
Some of 2537 Dorset Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Dorset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Dorset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Dorset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Dorset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2537 Dorset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Dorset Drive offers parking.
Does 2537 Dorset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Dorset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Dorset Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2537 Dorset Drive has a pool.
Does 2537 Dorset Drive have accessible units?
No, 2537 Dorset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Dorset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Dorset Drive has units with dishwashers.
