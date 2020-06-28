2537 Dorset Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub key fob access

Gorgeous detached home in the private gated community "VERDI COLLECTION". Home features 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on Secod floor and 1 powder room on 1st floor. When you enter the home you are greeted with 9ft high ceiling and dark rich hardwood floors. Next to double entry door there is a dining area with gorgeous chandelier. Home has many upgrades including; fully remodeled master bathroom, keyless door entry, recessed lighting, updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in cabinets (Garage, Master bedroom walk in closet), water softner, blinds and much more. Conveniently located and walking distance to Wilson park, restaurants and cafe. Community features private gate, pool and spa.