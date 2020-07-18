All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2527 W 225th Place

2527 West 225th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2527 West 225th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Sunray

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Torrance Schools in a quiet neighborhood. Located in the highly-desirable Marble Estates Torrance neighborhood within the Hickory Elementary School area along with shopping, park and commuter access nearby.
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1700 SqFt, Front Unit in Quadplex Building features JUST COMPLETED remodel with many improvements:
# Kitchen completely remodeled with:New Quartz countertops, New Ceramic Tile backsplash, New Stainless steel double bowl sink, New Garbage Disposal, New Stainless Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet, New Stainless steel Stove range, New Stainless steel Dishwasher, New Stainless steel Range Hood with Variable Speed Fan, Refinished Cabinets and Drawers with Oil Rubbed Bronze pull handles, Soft White recessed LED lighting.
Bathroom upgraded with: New Shower Trim/Spout/Shower-Heads, New Lavatory Faucets, Recently updated tile floor, vanity and bath tubs. New Aged Bronze Door handles and locks, New Wide Plank Brazillian Koa Flooring, New Carpet in all Bedrooms, New Paint throughout, New 2" Plantation Blinds, New Soft White Recessed Energy Efficient LED Lighting in all rooms, Washer and Electric Dryer Hook-Ups, Central Heating & Air Conditioning, Recently installed Milgard double pane glazed windows for maximum sound insulation and heat/cooling efficiency. Enclosed Private Patio with recessed storage alcove located off patio. Two car garage in rear. Water, trash & gardener included in rent. Good FICO Scores, No smoking and No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 W 225th Place have any available units?
2527 W 225th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 W 225th Place have?
Some of 2527 W 225th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 W 225th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2527 W 225th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 W 225th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2527 W 225th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2527 W 225th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2527 W 225th Place offers parking.
Does 2527 W 225th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 W 225th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 W 225th Place have a pool?
No, 2527 W 225th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2527 W 225th Place have accessible units?
No, 2527 W 225th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 W 225th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 W 225th Place has units with dishwashers.
