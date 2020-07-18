2527 W 225th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Torrance Schools in a quiet neighborhood. Located in the highly-desirable Marble Estates Torrance neighborhood within the Hickory Elementary School area along with shopping, park and commuter access nearby.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1700 SqFt, Front Unit in Quadplex Building features JUST COMPLETED remodel with many improvements:

# Kitchen completely remodeled with:New Quartz countertops, New Ceramic Tile backsplash, New Stainless steel double bowl sink, New Garbage Disposal, New Stainless Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet, New Stainless steel Stove range, New Stainless steel Dishwasher, New Stainless steel Range Hood with Variable Speed Fan, Refinished Cabinets and Drawers with Oil Rubbed Bronze pull handles, Soft White recessed LED lighting.

Bathroom upgraded with: New Shower Trim/Spout/Shower-Heads, New Lavatory Faucets, Recently updated tile floor, vanity and bath tubs. New Aged Bronze Door handles and locks, New Wide Plank Brazillian Koa Flooring, New Carpet in all Bedrooms, New Paint throughout, New 2" Plantation Blinds, New Soft White Recessed Energy Efficient LED Lighting in all rooms, Washer and Electric Dryer Hook-Ups, Central Heating & Air Conditioning, Recently installed Milgard double pane glazed windows for maximum sound insulation and heat/cooling efficiency. Enclosed Private Patio with recessed storage alcove located off patio. Two car garage in rear. Water, trash & gardener included in rent. Good FICO Scores, No smoking and No Pets.