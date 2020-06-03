2521 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to Artesia Estates. This unit is a spacious Town home in a great location close to shopping and freeways. Off street location, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage. Kitchen has Granite Counter Top, Tile Back splash and refinished cabinets. There is a fire place in the living room. Both bedrooms are upstairs, and each has their own bathroom and walk in closet. Nice quiet patio in front. Community features a pool, community room, and plenty of guest parking. Small pets are ok with a pet security deposit. Available for move in 02/01/2020.