Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean and tastefully updated throughout. Newer floors, paint, recently updated kitchen and bath. Great walkable location close to the elementary school, shopping, restaurants and the beach! one car detached garage included. Inside laundry. Patio area off the kitchen(acts as a backyard of sorts), this is the rear unit of a duplex, the front unit (24407) has a front yard only and the rear unit (24405) has a back patio. There is alley access where the garage is located.