23805 Arlington Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home to this charming and elegant 2nd story 2 BD 1 BA apartment in Torrance. Admire the beautiful flower gardens as you approach your front door. Enter into a spacious living area with wood floors and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, and matching appliances including a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The bedroom boasts spacious wall-to-wall mirrored closets. Laundry is conveniently located on site. One enclosed garage space with storage locker included. Convenient to Torrance Memorial Hospital, shopping, and restaurants. NO Smoking. NO pets.