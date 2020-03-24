All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

23805 Arlington Avenue

23805 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23805 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming and elegant 2nd story 2 BD 1 BA apartment in Torrance. Admire the beautiful flower gardens as you approach your front door. Enter into a spacious living area with wood floors and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, and matching appliances including a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The bedroom boasts spacious wall-to-wall mirrored closets. Laundry is conveniently located on site. One enclosed garage space with storage locker included. Convenient to Torrance Memorial Hospital, shopping, and restaurants. NO Smoking. NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23805 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
23805 Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23805 Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 23805 Arlington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23805 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23805 Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23805 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23805 Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23805 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23805 Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 23805 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23805 Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23805 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 23805 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23805 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23805 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23805 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23805 Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

