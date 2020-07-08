23235 Ladeene Avenue.

Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath house in highly desirable location of Southwood Riviera of Torrance. This property features 1,936 sq ft of quality living space, open floor plan, kitchen with all appliances, skylight, dining area, family room, charming stone fireplace, updated baths, newer carpets, manicured landscaping, and attached 2 car garage with direct access. Soak up the SoCal sun or have an outdoor barbecue with friends and family in the spacious backyard with patio and beautiful, sparkling pool. Walking distance to Lago Seco Park with huge green belt & walking paths, community garden, and baseball/basketball sports area. Landlord pays for water, gardener and pool maintenance. Close to award winning Torrance schools, entertainment, shopping, trendy restaurants, and much more!