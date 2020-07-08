All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
23235 Ladeene Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

23235 Ladeene Avenue

23235 Ladeene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23235 Ladeene Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
community garden
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
community garden
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath house in highly desirable location of Southwood Riviera of Torrance. This property features 1,936 sq ft of quality living space, open floor plan, kitchen with all appliances, skylight, dining area, family room, charming stone fireplace, updated baths, newer carpets, manicured landscaping, and attached 2 car garage with direct access. Soak up the SoCal sun or have an outdoor barbecue with friends and family in the spacious backyard with patio and beautiful, sparkling pool. Walking distance to Lago Seco Park with huge green belt & walking paths, community garden, and baseball/basketball sports area. Landlord pays for water, gardener and pool maintenance. Close to award winning Torrance schools, entertainment, shopping, trendy restaurants, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23235 Ladeene Avenue have any available units?
23235 Ladeene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23235 Ladeene Avenue have?
Some of 23235 Ladeene Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23235 Ladeene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23235 Ladeene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23235 Ladeene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23235 Ladeene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23235 Ladeene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23235 Ladeene Avenue offers parking.
Does 23235 Ladeene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23235 Ladeene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23235 Ladeene Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23235 Ladeene Avenue has a pool.
Does 23235 Ladeene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23235 Ladeene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23235 Ladeene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23235 Ladeene Avenue has units with dishwashers.

