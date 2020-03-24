2315 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage hot tub

NOT ON ARTESIA.....LOCATED IN REAR OF COMPLEX WITH NO STREET NOISE. This remodeled town home is a rare find for someone looking in this area. Many recent upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, a pantry, pull-out drawers & many custom features. You will love the exquisite quartz countertops in the remodeled baths and the extra large newly tiled shower. The main level sports new wood floors, built-in ceiling lighting & an open floor plan. The two car garage has direct access to the home. Newer appliances include washer, dryer, stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator & a wall mounted TV over the fireplace. A few furnishings can be included. Hills & green fields are the view from the upper level, giving a peaceful, private feel. The complex, Artesia Estates is well managed and maintained. You will enjoy the community pool and spa in the summer months and the community room is available when needed for gatherings and parties.