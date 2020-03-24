All apartments in Torrance
2315 Artesia Boulevard

Location

2315 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
NOT ON ARTESIA.....LOCATED IN REAR OF COMPLEX WITH NO STREET NOISE. This remodeled town home is a rare find for someone looking in this area. Many recent upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, a pantry, pull-out drawers & many custom features. You will love the exquisite quartz countertops in the remodeled baths and the extra large newly tiled shower. The main level sports new wood floors, built-in ceiling lighting & an open floor plan. The two car garage has direct access to the home. Newer appliances include washer, dryer, stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator & a wall mounted TV over the fireplace. A few furnishings can be included. Hills & green fields are the view from the upper level, giving a peaceful, private feel. The complex, Artesia Estates is well managed and maintained. You will enjoy the community pool and spa in the summer months and the community room is available when needed for gatherings and parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
2315 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 2315 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Artesia Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2315 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Artesia Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2315 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 Artesia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2315 Artesia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2315 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2315 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Artesia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
