2312 Dominguez Street

Beautifully remodeled, back upper unit in Torrance features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with private fenced entry. This sunny

and airy unit is located in a quiet neighborhood. This unit features a large living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, all upgrades were done in 2018 with new interior paint, new laminate wood flooring, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms

are full size with granite counter tops. Also there are washer and dryer in the unit. No pets. Two parking spaces. One car garage and 1 covered parking.

Conveniently located close to award-winning Torrance schools, shops and restaurants. Must See to Appreciate!!! MOVE-IN

READY!!!