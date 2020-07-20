All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2312 Dominguez Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2312 Dominguez Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

2312 Dominguez Street

2312 Dominguez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2312 Dominguez Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled, back upper unit in Torrance features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with private fenced entry. This sunny
and airy unit is located in a quiet neighborhood. This unit features a large living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, all upgrades were done in 2018 with new interior paint, new laminate wood flooring, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms
are full size with granite counter tops. Also there are washer and dryer in the unit. No pets. Two parking spaces. One car garage and 1 covered parking.
Conveniently located close to award-winning Torrance schools, shops and restaurants. Must See to Appreciate!!! MOVE-IN
READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Dominguez Street have any available units?
2312 Dominguez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Dominguez Street have?
Some of 2312 Dominguez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Dominguez Street currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Dominguez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Dominguez Street pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Dominguez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2312 Dominguez Street offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Dominguez Street offers parking.
Does 2312 Dominguez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Dominguez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Dominguez Street have a pool?
No, 2312 Dominguez Street does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Dominguez Street have accessible units?
No, 2312 Dominguez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Dominguez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Dominguez Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles