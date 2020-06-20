2311 Sepulveda Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable home in the Old Torrance area with excellent and desirable nearby schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Sought after Del Prado neighborhood with spacious lots! Quiet neighborhood, the home is tucked away in a quaint, family-friendly cul-de-sac. High ceilings in the entry and living room. Adjacent dining room next to the living room and kitchen. Open kitchen to a large breakfast nook and family room. 5 burner built in gas cook top,nice counters, and access to the back yard. The family room boasts a brick fireplace and sliding doors to the entertaining back yard with fireplace and fruit trees. Family room has a wet bar and hallway to indoor laundry room, garage access, and full bathroom. HUGE master bedroom with BIG master bathroom with walk-in shower and TONS of closet space. Make this house your new home!