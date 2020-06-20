All apartments in Torrance
2311 Sepulveda Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:39 AM

2311 Sepulveda Way

2311 Sepulveda Way · (310) 357-0787
Location

2311 Sepulveda Way, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1989 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable home in the Old Torrance area with excellent and desirable nearby schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Sought after Del Prado neighborhood with spacious lots! Quiet neighborhood, the home is tucked away in a quaint, family-friendly cul-de-sac. High ceilings in the entry and living room. Adjacent dining room next to the living room and kitchen. Open kitchen to a large breakfast nook and family room. 5 burner built in gas cook top,nice counters, and access to the back yard. The family room boasts a brick fireplace and sliding doors to the entertaining back yard with fireplace and fruit trees. Family room has a wet bar and hallway to indoor laundry room, garage access, and full bathroom. HUGE master bedroom with BIG master bathroom with walk-in shower and TONS of closet space. Make this house your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Sepulveda Way have any available units?
2311 Sepulveda Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Sepulveda Way have?
Some of 2311 Sepulveda Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Sepulveda Way currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Sepulveda Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Sepulveda Way pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Sepulveda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2311 Sepulveda Way offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Sepulveda Way does offer parking.
Does 2311 Sepulveda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Sepulveda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Sepulveda Way have a pool?
No, 2311 Sepulveda Way does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Sepulveda Way have accessible units?
No, 2311 Sepulveda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Sepulveda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Sepulveda Way has units with dishwashers.
