2300 Maple Avenue

Move in ready 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath in the desirable gated community of Chatelaine. Lots of lights and airy with laminate flooring throughout the house. Upstairs to the oversized master suite boasting vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, a large walk-in closet and the master bathroom with separate shower and tub. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious as well. Attached 2 car garage with laundry area and plenty of storage space. Community offers a sparkling pool and lush greenbelt for a nice walk. Conveniently located to markets, Del Amo mall, freeways, and schools.