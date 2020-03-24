All apartments in Torrance
2300 Maple Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

2300 Maple Avenue

2300 Maple Avenue · (310) 920-2641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Maple Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Chatelaine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath in the desirable gated community of Chatelaine. Lots of lights and airy with laminate flooring throughout the house. Upstairs to the oversized master suite boasting vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, a large walk-in closet and the master bathroom with separate shower and tub. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious as well. Attached 2 car garage with laundry area and plenty of storage space. Community offers a sparkling pool and lush greenbelt for a nice walk. Conveniently located to markets, Del Amo mall, freeways, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Maple Avenue have any available units?
2300 Maple Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 2300 Maple Avenue's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2300 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Maple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2300 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Maple Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Maple Avenue has a pool.
Does 2300 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2300 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
