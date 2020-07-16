All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

22865 Nadine Circle

22865 Nadine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22865 Nadine Circle, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Senior Citizen Complex reserved for those Age 55+(One resident must be 55+, spouse any age, any other resident age 45+). Remodeled kitchen new cabinets and counter tops, bathroom new cabinets and counter tops. Laminate flooring throughout except for new carpet in the two bedrooms. New Horizons is a resort community with 2 pools, spa, tennis court, craft shops, gym and lots more. Many monthly planned activities. Live Inspired, start the next phase of your live in a community that can Inspire you daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22865 Nadine Circle have any available units?
22865 Nadine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22865 Nadine Circle have?
Some of 22865 Nadine Circle's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22865 Nadine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22865 Nadine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22865 Nadine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22865 Nadine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22865 Nadine Circle offer parking?
No, 22865 Nadine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22865 Nadine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22865 Nadine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22865 Nadine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22865 Nadine Circle has a pool.
Does 22865 Nadine Circle have accessible units?
No, 22865 Nadine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22865 Nadine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 22865 Nadine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
