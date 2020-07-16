22865 Nadine Circle

Amenities
Senior Citizen Complex reserved for those Age 55+(One resident must be 55+, spouse any age, any other resident age 45+). Remodeled kitchen new cabinets and counter tops, bathroom new cabinets and counter tops. Laminate flooring throughout except for new carpet in the two bedrooms. New Horizons is a resort community with 2 pools, spa, tennis court, craft shops, gym and lots more. Many monthly planned activities. Live Inspired, start the next phase of your live in a community that can Inspire you daily.