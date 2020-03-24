All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 22718 Nadine Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
22718 Nadine Circle
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

22718 Nadine Circle

22718 Nadine Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22718 Nadine Circle, Torrance, CA 90505
New Horizons South Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
SUPER SHARP BUNGALOW ON THE GOLF COURSE in the 55+ Community of New Horizons. Nicely updated END UNIT with GOLF COURSE VIEWS features light and bright kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, sink, flooring and newer appliances. Open living - dining area floor plan features a relaxing fireplace opening to the spacious front and back patios and golf course. Large master bedroom with double closets attached to full bath and half bath. Updated bathrooms with new vanities, sinks and fixtures with walk-in jetted bathtub shower combination. Spacious light and bright guest bedroom with ample closet space. Amenities include 9 hole golf course, swimming pools, spa, tennis and more. A quiet and peaceful community with friendly, happy residents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22718 Nadine Circle have any available units?
22718 Nadine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22718 Nadine Circle have?
Some of 22718 Nadine Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22718 Nadine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22718 Nadine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22718 Nadine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22718 Nadine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22718 Nadine Circle offer parking?
No, 22718 Nadine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22718 Nadine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22718 Nadine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22718 Nadine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22718 Nadine Circle has a pool.
Does 22718 Nadine Circle have accessible units?
No, 22718 Nadine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22718 Nadine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22718 Nadine Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles