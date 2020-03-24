22718 Nadine Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

SUPER SHARP BUNGALOW ON THE GOLF COURSE in the 55+ Community of New Horizons. Nicely updated END UNIT with GOLF COURSE VIEWS features light and bright kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, sink, flooring and newer appliances. Open living - dining area floor plan features a relaxing fireplace opening to the spacious front and back patios and golf course. Large master bedroom with double closets attached to full bath and half bath. Updated bathrooms with new vanities, sinks and fixtures with walk-in jetted bathtub shower combination. Spacious light and bright guest bedroom with ample closet space. Amenities include 9 hole golf course, swimming pools, spa, tennis and more. A quiet and peaceful community with friendly, happy residents!