22679 Nadine Circle
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:18 PM

22679 Nadine Circle

Location

22679 Nadine Circle, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
sauna
tennis court
Bright and airy 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom upstairs south facing home in New Horizons condominium. This beautiful home features: dual panes vinyl windows and 2 sliding doors, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, newer appliances, three balconies, attic storage with pull-down ladder, fireplace and detached garage. New Horizons is a senior complex for age 55+ and offers many amenities: private 9 hole golf course & putting green; tennis, paddle tennis courts; gym; two swimming pools; dry saunas; club house with library, big screen TV, billiard, card room and kitchen. This is a truly resort life style and located a short distance to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

