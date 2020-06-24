22679 Nadine Circle

Amenities

Bright and airy 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom upstairs south facing home in New Horizons condominium. This beautiful home features: dual panes vinyl windows and 2 sliding doors, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, newer appliances, three balconies, attic storage with pull-down ladder, fireplace and detached garage. New Horizons is a senior complex for age 55+ and offers many amenities: private 9 hole golf course & putting green; tennis, paddle tennis courts; gym; two swimming pools; dry saunas; club house with library, big screen TV, billiard, card room and kitchen. This is a truly resort life style and located a short distance to shopping and restaurants.