2267 unit A Carson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry garage

Spacious Condo In Great Area!!! - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located close to schools and shopping. It is in Old Torrance, which is one of the prime areas of Torrance. There is a double car garage and a private patio that has a nice view overlooking Carson Street. The interior of the unit has new wall-to-wall carpet, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer. The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and they are very spacious with walk-in closets and bathrooms. No Pets. No Smoking. Take a drive by and if you like the location fill out our online application today!



Applicant requirements are income of $5,164/month and FICO of 600+.

When filling out the online rental application you must be prepared to provide 5 years of both work and residential history.



Come prepared to your appointment with a $50 cashier's check or money order (no personal checks will be accepted) to move forward with the application, credit check, and screening process.



(RLNE4627757)