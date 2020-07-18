All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2267 unit A Carson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2267 unit A Carson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2267 unit A Carson St

2267 W Carson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2267 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious Condo In Great Area!!! - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located close to schools and shopping. It is in Old Torrance, which is one of the prime areas of Torrance. There is a double car garage and a private patio that has a nice view overlooking Carson Street. The interior of the unit has new wall-to-wall carpet, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer. The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and they are very spacious with walk-in closets and bathrooms. No Pets. No Smoking. Take a drive by and if you like the location fill out our online application today!

Applicant requirements are income of $5,164/month and FICO of 600+.
When filling out the online rental application you must be prepared to provide 5 years of both work and residential history.

Come prepared to your appointment with a $50 cashier's check or money order (no personal checks will be accepted) to move forward with the application, credit check, and screening process.

(RLNE4627757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2267 unit A Carson St have any available units?
2267 unit A Carson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2267 unit A Carson St have?
Some of 2267 unit A Carson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2267 unit A Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
2267 unit A Carson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2267 unit A Carson St pet-friendly?
No, 2267 unit A Carson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2267 unit A Carson St offer parking?
Yes, 2267 unit A Carson St offers parking.
Does 2267 unit A Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2267 unit A Carson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2267 unit A Carson St have a pool?
No, 2267 unit A Carson St does not have a pool.
Does 2267 unit A Carson St have accessible units?
No, 2267 unit A Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2267 unit A Carson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2267 unit A Carson St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles