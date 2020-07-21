22641 Benner Avenue

Amenities

Classic 2-story 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in a highly sought, upscale Torrance neighborhood conveniently located within one mile of the infamous Del Amo Fashion Square Mall. Good size kitchen opens to a spacious Living Room with beamed, vaulted ceilings, and sliding glass door entry to a 2-tiered, impeccably manicured backyard with automatic irrigation. Spacious Family Room provides the ultimate family entertainment experience, also boasting its own sliding glass door entry to lower-tier backyard patio area with plenty of space to entertain and barbecue with family and friends. Entire exterior just painted, new roof, and bedrooms freshly painted. Owner preference is a 2 year lease, but will consider a minimum 1 year lease to well-qualified applicants. Tenant pays all utilities, including water, trash and sewer. Small dogs and cats will be considered for well-qualified applicants with an additional deposit. Total gross household income must show at least $10,000 per month, excellent credit, sufficient funds in bank, and pass all background and landlord reference checks