All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 22641 Benner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
22641 Benner Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

22641 Benner Avenue

22641 Benner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22641 Benner Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Palo del Amo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic 2-story 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in a highly sought, upscale Torrance neighborhood conveniently located within one mile of the infamous Del Amo Fashion Square Mall. Good size kitchen opens to a spacious Living Room with beamed, vaulted ceilings, and sliding glass door entry to a 2-tiered, impeccably manicured backyard with automatic irrigation. Spacious Family Room provides the ultimate family entertainment experience, also boasting its own sliding glass door entry to lower-tier backyard patio area with plenty of space to entertain and barbecue with family and friends. Entire exterior just painted, new roof, and bedrooms freshly painted. Owner preference is a 2 year lease, but will consider a minimum 1 year lease to well-qualified applicants. Tenant pays all utilities, including water, trash and sewer. Small dogs and cats will be considered for well-qualified applicants with an additional deposit. Total gross household income must show at least $10,000 per month, excellent credit, sufficient funds in bank, and pass all background and landlord reference checks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22641 Benner Avenue have any available units?
22641 Benner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22641 Benner Avenue have?
Some of 22641 Benner Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22641 Benner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22641 Benner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22641 Benner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22641 Benner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22641 Benner Avenue offer parking?
No, 22641 Benner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22641 Benner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22641 Benner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22641 Benner Avenue have a pool?
No, 22641 Benner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22641 Benner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22641 Benner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22641 Benner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22641 Benner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles