22553 Kent Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Welcome to this lovely townhome in South Torrance. Main living area has large living room with gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Lovely updated kitchen and open dining area adjacent to the living room. Upstairs is the large master with walk in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom. Separate shower and jacuzzi tub as well. Two more bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans are at the end of the hallway. Laundry room is located upstairs for quick and easy access. Double car attached garage with direct access in to the home as well. Quiet neighborhood, great schools, and close to shopping and restaurants. Call Sandy Bruce at 310-988-8211 to schedule private showing.