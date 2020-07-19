All apartments in Torrance
22553 Kent Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

22553 Kent Avenue

22553 Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22553 Kent Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely townhome in South Torrance. Main living area has large living room with gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Lovely updated kitchen and open dining area adjacent to the living room. Upstairs is the large master with walk in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom. Separate shower and jacuzzi tub as well. Two more bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans are at the end of the hallway. Laundry room is located upstairs for quick and easy access. Double car attached garage with direct access in to the home as well. Quiet neighborhood, great schools, and close to shopping and restaurants. Call Sandy Bruce at 310-988-8211 to schedule private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22553 Kent Avenue have any available units?
22553 Kent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22553 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 22553 Kent Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22553 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22553 Kent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22553 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22553 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22553 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22553 Kent Avenue offers parking.
Does 22553 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22553 Kent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22553 Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 22553 Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22553 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22553 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22553 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22553 Kent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
