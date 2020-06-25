All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
22106 Redbeam Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:53 AM

22106 Redbeam Avenue

22106 Redbeam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22106 Redbeam Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 22106 Redbeam Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
- Rent: $3,500 Per Month
- Deposit: $4,000 (On Approved Credit)
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Approx 1,140 sqft

- Brand New Remodeled Kitchen
- New Recessed Lighting
- New Kitchen Cabinets
- New Stainless Stove, Oven, Microwave, & Dishwasher
- Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- New Paint
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
- 2 Car Garage + Long Driveway
- Monthly Water Credit
- Gardener Included

*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 4/12/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

