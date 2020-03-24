All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 21410 Marjorie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
21410 Marjorie Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

21410 Marjorie Avenue

21410 Marjorie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21410 Marjorie Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Home on a Quiet, Tree Lined Street in the Heart of Southwood; This is NOT one to be missed! Fantastic one-level home features a functional floor plan that utilizes every inch of the square footage. Upon entering you are greeted with the spacious living room, which opens to the dining room, where west facing windows allow an abundance of natural light to brighten the home. Newly remodeled kitchen features custom quartz countertops, an elegant glass tile back splash, farm-style sink, new fixtures and much more! The kitchen leads to a flexible space that is perfect for a breakfast nook, small office area, or additional kitchen storage, just before opening to the quiet and professionally landscaped back yard. Hardwood floors and custom tile are featured throughout the home. All three bedrooms are large with built in closet spaces for additional storage. Tastefully remodeled bathroom was just completed and is ready for the next homeowner to enjoy. Additional updates include new windows, recessed LED lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint, vinyl privacy gate, finished garage complete with drywall, epoxy floor and attic storage. Ideally located with convenient proximity to numerous shops, restaurants, the newly renovated Del-Amo Mall and the Award Winning Torrance School District.
Beautifully Remodeled Home on a Quiet, Tree Lined Street in the Heart of Southwood; This is NOT one to be missed! Fantastic one-level home features a functional floor plan that utilizes every inch of the square footage. Upon entering you are greeted with the spacious living room, which opens to the dining room, where west facing windows allow an abundance of natural light to brighten the home. Newly remodeled kitchen features custom quartz countertops, an elegant glass tile back splash, farm-style sink, new fixtures and much more! The kitchen leads to a flexible space that is perfect for a breakfast nook, small office area, or additional kitchen storage, just before opening to the quiet and professionally landscaped back yard. Hardwood floors and custom tile are featured throughout the home. All three bedrooms are large with built in closet spaces for additional storage. Tastefully remodeled bathroom was just completed and is ready for the next homeowner to enjoy. Additional updates include new windows, recessed LED lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint, vinyl privacy gate, finished garage complete with drywall, epoxy floor and attic storage. Ideally located with convenient proximity to numerous shops, restaurants, the newly renovated Del-Amo Mall and the Award Winning Torrance School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21410 Marjorie Avenue have any available units?
21410 Marjorie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21410 Marjorie Avenue have?
Some of 21410 Marjorie Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21410 Marjorie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21410 Marjorie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21410 Marjorie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21410 Marjorie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21410 Marjorie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21410 Marjorie Avenue offers parking.
Does 21410 Marjorie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21410 Marjorie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21410 Marjorie Avenue have a pool?
No, 21410 Marjorie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21410 Marjorie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21410 Marjorie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21410 Marjorie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21410 Marjorie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles