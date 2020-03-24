21410 Marjorie Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled Home on a Quiet, Tree Lined Street in the Heart of Southwood; This is NOT one to be missed! Fantastic one-level home features a functional floor plan that utilizes every inch of the square footage. Upon entering you are greeted with the spacious living room, which opens to the dining room, where west facing windows allow an abundance of natural light to brighten the home. Newly remodeled kitchen features custom quartz countertops, an elegant glass tile back splash, farm-style sink, new fixtures and much more! The kitchen leads to a flexible space that is perfect for a breakfast nook, small office area, or additional kitchen storage, just before opening to the quiet and professionally landscaped back yard. Hardwood floors and custom tile are featured throughout the home. All three bedrooms are large with built in closet spaces for additional storage. Tastefully remodeled bathroom was just completed and is ready for the next homeowner to enjoy. Additional updates include new windows, recessed LED lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint, vinyl privacy gate, finished garage complete with drywall, epoxy floor and attic storage. Ideally located with convenient proximity to numerous shops, restaurants, the newly renovated Del-Amo Mall and the Award Winning Torrance School District.

