20425 Madison Street

Great Home in West Torrance. Excellent curb appeal. Spacious kitchen. The appliances, stove, oven, kitchen counters and cabinets are 4 to 6 years old. New hot and cold water plumbing completed in 2018. Beautiful 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms in an excellent neighborhood and great schools. Two attached car garage. Large enclosed backyard with several fruit trees. Front yard and backyard have beautiful landscaping. This property is located in a pocket area where the High School is West High School and the Middle school is Bert Lynn Middle School as per owner. Gardening services and a home warranty are included on the lease. No Pets. Tenant shall have rental insurance. Property available for move in the first or second week of November 2019. Thanks.