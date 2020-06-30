All apartments in Torrance
20425 Madison Street

Location

20425 Madison Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home in West Torrance. Excellent curb appeal. Spacious kitchen. The appliances, stove, oven, kitchen counters and cabinets are 4 to 6 years old. New hot and cold water plumbing completed in 2018. Beautiful 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms in an excellent neighborhood and great schools. Two attached car garage. Large enclosed backyard with several fruit trees. Front yard and backyard have beautiful landscaping. This property is located in a pocket area where the High School is West High School and the Middle school is Bert Lynn Middle School as per owner. Gardening services and a home warranty are included on the lease. No Pets. Tenant shall have rental insurance. Property available for move in the first or second week of November 2019. Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20425 Madison Street have any available units?
20425 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 20425 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
20425 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20425 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 20425 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 20425 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 20425 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 20425 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20425 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20425 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 20425 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 20425 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 20425 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20425 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20425 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20425 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20425 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

