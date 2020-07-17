20023 Talisman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Great for a working couple or small family.

West Torrance desired area for schools, safety, convenience to shopping, beach, freeways, parks, fitness clubs. Gated backyard, New vinyl laminate floors. Large garage for storage or recreation area. New garage doors. New Paint. New windows. Refrigerator and Dryer optional. More Renovations in progress, not pictured yet. Gardener is reasonable. Available soon. First best applicant has the advantage. Very few in this great neighborhood. Call to apply.

No Pets Allowed



