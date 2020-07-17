All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

20023 Talisman St

20023 Talisman Street · (424) 352-9894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20023 Talisman Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3450 · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
gym
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
West Torrance House For Rent - Property Id: 315667

Great for a working couple or small family.
West Torrance desired area for schools, safety, convenience to shopping, beach, freeways, parks, fitness clubs. Gated backyard, New vinyl laminate floors. Large garage for storage or recreation area. New garage doors. New Paint. New windows. Refrigerator and Dryer optional. More Renovations in progress, not pictured yet. Gardener is reasonable. Available soon. First best applicant has the advantage. Very few in this great neighborhood. Call to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20023-talisman-st-torrance-ca/315667
Property Id 315667

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20023 Talisman St have any available units?
20023 Talisman St has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 20023 Talisman St have?
Some of 20023 Talisman St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20023 Talisman St currently offering any rent specials?
20023 Talisman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20023 Talisman St pet-friendly?
No, 20023 Talisman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 20023 Talisman St offer parking?
Yes, 20023 Talisman St offers parking.
Does 20023 Talisman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20023 Talisman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20023 Talisman St have a pool?
No, 20023 Talisman St does not have a pool.
Does 20023 Talisman St have accessible units?
No, 20023 Talisman St does not have accessible units.
Does 20023 Talisman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20023 Talisman St does not have units with dishwashers.
