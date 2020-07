Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher new construction garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW construction in Northwest Torrance featuring three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This detached townhome, with the feel of a single family home features an open floor plan, two living rooms (one up and down), laundry room upstairs and two-car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment and great schools.