18331 Mansel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Spacious light & bright detached Townhome with direct access garage. You'll enjoy this large living space with lovely flooring throughout and a private patio to relax and entertain! All Kitchen stainless appliances and washer and dryer are included. The master bedroom retreat has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. An extra bonus loft upstairs is perfect for a family room or an office. This home sweet home will be freshly painted for you and fur babies are allowed. In a well maintained small gated community on a quiet street. The location is great...walking distance to Parks, restaurants and shopping and close to fwys and the beach! Available June 1st, contact Realtor Anne Hulegard for a showing now 310-621-6303