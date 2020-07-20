All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
18331 Mansel Avenue
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

18331 Mansel Avenue

18331 Mansel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18331 Mansel Avenue, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Spacious light & bright detached Townhome with direct access garage. You'll enjoy this large living space with lovely flooring throughout and a private patio to relax and entertain! All Kitchen stainless appliances and washer and dryer are included. The master bedroom retreat has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. An extra bonus loft upstairs is perfect for a family room or an office. This home sweet home will be freshly painted for you and fur babies are allowed. In a well maintained small gated community on a quiet street. The location is great...walking distance to Parks, restaurants and shopping and close to fwys and the beach! Available June 1st, contact Realtor Anne Hulegard for a showing now 310-621-6303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18331 Mansel Avenue have any available units?
18331 Mansel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 18331 Mansel Avenue have?
Some of 18331 Mansel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18331 Mansel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18331 Mansel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18331 Mansel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18331 Mansel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 18331 Mansel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18331 Mansel Avenue offers parking.
Does 18331 Mansel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18331 Mansel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18331 Mansel Avenue have a pool?
No, 18331 Mansel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18331 Mansel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18331 Mansel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18331 Mansel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18331 Mansel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
