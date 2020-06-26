18326 Kingsdale Ave 4

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**GREAT LOCATION** 3 Bdrm + 2 Bth - QUITE DUPLEX - Property Id: 126995



18326 Kingsdale Ave.

Redondo Beach, CA 90278



3 Bedroom + 2 Bath

Rent: $2,795.00

Deposit: $1,500 and up

Available: Now



Front House with One car garage

Stainless Appliances - Stove & Dishwasher, Hardwood Flooring, Vertical blinds, Ceiling Fans, W/D Hookups, Open Kitchen - with Counter w/breakfast nook, Freshly Painted



Across from El Nido Park



Pet OK with Deposit



Lease Terms

One Year Minimum Lease



For more information

Please contact Linda @ (310) 376-8794

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126995

