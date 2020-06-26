All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
18326 Kingsdale Ave 4
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

18326 Kingsdale Ave 4

18326 Kingsdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Northwest Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18326 Kingsdale Avenue, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**GREAT LOCATION** 3 Bdrm + 2 Bth - QUITE DUPLEX - Property Id: 126995

18326 Kingsdale Ave.
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

3 Bedroom + 2 Bath
Rent: $2,795.00
Deposit: $1,500 and up
Available: Now

Front House with One car garage
Stainless Appliances - Stove & Dishwasher, Hardwood Flooring, Vertical blinds, Ceiling Fans, W/D Hookups, Open Kitchen - with Counter w/breakfast nook, Freshly Painted

Across from El Nido Park

Pet OK with Deposit

Lease Terms
One Year Minimum Lease

For more information
Please contact Linda @ (310) 376-8794
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126995
Property Id 126995

(RLNE4934768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 have any available units?
18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 have?
Some of 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18326 Kingsdale Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles