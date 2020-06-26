18326 Kingsdale Ave 4

Amenities
**GREAT LOCATION** 3 Bdrm + 2 Bth - QUITE DUPLEX - Property Id: 126995
18326 Kingsdale Ave.
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
3 Bedroom + 2 Bath
Rent: $2,795.00
Deposit: $1,500 and up
Available: Now
Front House with One car garage
Stainless Appliances - Stove & Dishwasher, Hardwood Flooring, Vertical blinds, Ceiling Fans, W/D Hookups, Open Kitchen - with Counter w/breakfast nook, Freshly Painted
Across from El Nido Park
Pet OK with Deposit
Lease Terms
One Year Minimum Lease
For more information
Please contact Linda @ (310) 376-8794
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126995
