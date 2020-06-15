Amenities
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES
* 3BR / 2.5BA
* Approx. 2116 Sq Ft
* Large Corner Lot
* 2-Car Garage + Driveway
* Open & Bright Living Space W/High Ceilings & Fireplace
* Dining Area w/ Large Bay Window And Lots Of Natural Light
* Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Hood & Dishwasher) & Newer Cabinets/Hardware
* 3/4 Bath Off Kitchen/Laundry
* Huge Master w/ Balcony & Large Walk- In Closet W/Built Ins
* Luxurious Master Bath w/Tub & Dual Sink Vanity
* Bright & Spacious Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Wall Closets
* Beautiful Hardwood & Tile
* Custom Details Throughout: Cabinets, Ceilings & Details
* Large Laundry Closet w/ W/D Hook-Ups
* Gardener Included; Tenant Pays All Other Utilities
* 1 Year Minimum Lease
* Nonsmoking & No Pets
* Must See to Appreciate
****AVAILABLE 07/01/20 OR SOONER***
**Shown By Appt Only**
Please Do Not Disturb The Tenants
(RLNE5835703)