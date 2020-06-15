All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

18229 Amie Avenue

18229 Amie Avenue · (310) 376-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18229 Amie Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES
* 3BR / 2.5BA
* Approx. 2116 Sq Ft
* Large Corner Lot
* 2-Car Garage + Driveway
* Open & Bright Living Space W/High Ceilings & Fireplace
* Dining Area w/ Large Bay Window And Lots Of Natural Light
* Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Hood & Dishwasher) & Newer Cabinets/Hardware
* 3/4 Bath Off Kitchen/Laundry
* Huge Master w/ Balcony & Large Walk- In Closet W/Built Ins
* Luxurious Master Bath w/Tub & Dual Sink Vanity
* Bright & Spacious Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Wall Closets
* Beautiful Hardwood & Tile
* Custom Details Throughout: Cabinets, Ceilings & Details
* Large Laundry Closet w/ W/D Hook-Ups
* Gardener Included; Tenant Pays All Other Utilities
* 1 Year Minimum Lease
* Nonsmoking & No Pets
* Must See to Appreciate

****AVAILABLE 07/01/20 OR SOONER***
**Shown By Appt Only**

Please Do Not Disturb The Tenants

(RLNE5835703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18229 Amie Avenue have any available units?
18229 Amie Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 18229 Amie Avenue have?
Some of 18229 Amie Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18229 Amie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18229 Amie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18229 Amie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18229 Amie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 18229 Amie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18229 Amie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18229 Amie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18229 Amie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18229 Amie Avenue have a pool?
No, 18229 Amie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18229 Amie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18229 Amie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18229 Amie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18229 Amie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
