18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES

* 3BR / 2.5BA

* Approx. 2116 Sq Ft

* Large Corner Lot

* 2-Car Garage + Driveway

* Open & Bright Living Space W/High Ceilings & Fireplace

* Dining Area w/ Large Bay Window And Lots Of Natural Light

* Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Hood & Dishwasher) & Newer Cabinets/Hardware

* 3/4 Bath Off Kitchen/Laundry

* Huge Master w/ Balcony & Large Walk- In Closet W/Built Ins

* Luxurious Master Bath w/Tub & Dual Sink Vanity

* Bright & Spacious Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Wall Closets

* Beautiful Hardwood & Tile

* Custom Details Throughout: Cabinets, Ceilings & Details

* Large Laundry Closet w/ W/D Hook-Ups

* Gardener Included; Tenant Pays All Other Utilities

* 1 Year Minimum Lease

* Nonsmoking & No Pets

* Must See to Appreciate



****AVAILABLE 07/01/20 OR SOONER***

**Shown By Appt Only**



Please Do Not Disturb The Tenants



