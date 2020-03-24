All apartments in Torrance
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1709 Elm Avenue

1709 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Elm Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Planing develop unit located at central of Torrance. Easy access to shopping, school and freeway.
This home sweet home is designed all bedroom upstairs with laundry area. walk-in closet in master bedroom, 2 of bedroom with mirror doors closet. hallway bedroom easy to convert to a office or den. Wall to wall carpet covered entire upstairs bedroom. Stone floors in bathrooms and laundry room.
Downstairs: Modern design open space, living room adjacent with dinging and kitchen. fireplace occupant on one end of living room, beautiful nice kitchen counter with brand new 4 burners cook top, revers osmosis filter and brand new kitchen faucet on other side of counter. also, including stainless appliances. Wooden / stone floors covered downstairs.
Central A/C, furnace, washer and dryer included. very convenience to enjoy the place. this is the one should not missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Elm Avenue have any available units?
1709 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 1709 Elm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1709 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 1709 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1709 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1709 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
