1709 Elm Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Planing develop unit located at central of Torrance. Easy access to shopping, school and freeway.

This home sweet home is designed all bedroom upstairs with laundry area. walk-in closet in master bedroom, 2 of bedroom with mirror doors closet. hallway bedroom easy to convert to a office or den. Wall to wall carpet covered entire upstairs bedroom. Stone floors in bathrooms and laundry room.

Downstairs: Modern design open space, living room adjacent with dinging and kitchen. fireplace occupant on one end of living room, beautiful nice kitchen counter with brand new 4 burners cook top, revers osmosis filter and brand new kitchen faucet on other side of counter. also, including stainless appliances. Wooden / stone floors covered downstairs.

Central A/C, furnace, washer and dryer included. very convenience to enjoy the place. this is the one should not missed.