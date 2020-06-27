17026 Kristin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bathroom house in Torrance on a cul-de-sac street! The house features real wood floors, tile floors, recessed lighting. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom! Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Enjoy plenty of parking with a 2 uncovered parking spaces and also comes with a detached garage. House comes with a backyard great for entertaining guests! Also within one mile of the property are: Casimir Middle School, North Torrance High School, Descanso Park, and Arlington Elementary School. Schedule an appointment today!