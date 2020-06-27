All apartments in Torrance
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

17026 Kristin Avenue

17026 Kristin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17026 Kristin Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bathroom house in Torrance on a cul-de-sac street! The house features real wood floors, tile floors, recessed lighting. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom! Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Enjoy plenty of parking with a 2 uncovered parking spaces and also comes with a detached garage. House comes with a backyard great for entertaining guests! Also within one mile of the property are: Casimir Middle School, North Torrance High School, Descanso Park, and Arlington Elementary School. Schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17026 Kristin Avenue have any available units?
17026 Kristin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17026 Kristin Avenue have?
Some of 17026 Kristin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17026 Kristin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17026 Kristin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17026 Kristin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17026 Kristin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 17026 Kristin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17026 Kristin Avenue offers parking.
Does 17026 Kristin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17026 Kristin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17026 Kristin Avenue have a pool?
No, 17026 Kristin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17026 Kristin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17026 Kristin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17026 Kristin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17026 Kristin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
