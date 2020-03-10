All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

15814 Illinois Court

15814 Illinois Court · No Longer Available
Location

15814 Illinois Court, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Very comfortable and upgraded home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including a nice master suite. Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and range and granite counter tops. The large living room is accented with plantation shutters and canned lights. The adjacent dining area has a sliding door for access to a oversized, private backyard with numerous fruit trees. Bedrooms have ample closet space including the master which has a walk-in closet. Laundry hook-ups are inside, too. This home has Central AC and forced air heating. The one car garage has space for storage and access to the back yard. The concrete driveway provides for more off street parking. Convenient location within blocks of shopping, Starbucks, restaurants and Available for a one year lease term, minimum. Tenant is responsible for all utilities; owner provides for the gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15814 Illinois Court have any available units?
15814 Illinois Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 15814 Illinois Court have?
Some of 15814 Illinois Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15814 Illinois Court currently offering any rent specials?
15814 Illinois Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15814 Illinois Court pet-friendly?
No, 15814 Illinois Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 15814 Illinois Court offer parking?
Yes, 15814 Illinois Court offers parking.
Does 15814 Illinois Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15814 Illinois Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15814 Illinois Court have a pool?
No, 15814 Illinois Court does not have a pool.
Does 15814 Illinois Court have accessible units?
No, 15814 Illinois Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15814 Illinois Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15814 Illinois Court has units with dishwashers.
