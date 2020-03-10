15814 Illinois Court

Amenities

Very comfortable and upgraded home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including a nice master suite. Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and range and granite counter tops. The large living room is accented with plantation shutters and canned lights. The adjacent dining area has a sliding door for access to a oversized, private backyard with numerous fruit trees. Bedrooms have ample closet space including the master which has a walk-in closet. Laundry hook-ups are inside, too. This home has Central AC and forced air heating. The one car garage has space for storage and access to the back yard. The concrete driveway provides for more off street parking. Convenient location within blocks of shopping, Starbucks, restaurants and Available for a one year lease term, minimum. Tenant is responsible for all utilities; owner provides for the gardener.