All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2594 Ridgebrook Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2594 Ridgebrook Place
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:26 PM

2594 Ridgebrook Place

2594 Ridgebrook Place · (805) 558-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Lang Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2594 Ridgebrook Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4BD 2.5BA pool home in the highly sought-after Symphony tract in the desired Lang Ranch School area. This lovely home boasts an open floor plan with smooth, vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining room and master bedroom, recessed lighting, crown moldings & baseboards throughout, gorgeous distressed hardwood flooring, spacious 3-car garage and RV access & parking. The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops and breakfast bar, white custom cabinetry, built-in microwave, convection oven, refrigerator and opens to the family room with cozy fireplace. Entertain your family and friends out in the private and secluded backyard complete with covered patio, lush landscaping, pool, spa and even a fire pit. This peaceful neighborhood offers a community park with community pool, spa and basketball court. This is a great lease for your clients and is turnkey ready to move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2594 Ridgebrook Place have any available units?
2594 Ridgebrook Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2594 Ridgebrook Place have?
Some of 2594 Ridgebrook Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2594 Ridgebrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
2594 Ridgebrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2594 Ridgebrook Place pet-friendly?
No, 2594 Ridgebrook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2594 Ridgebrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 2594 Ridgebrook Place offers parking.
Does 2594 Ridgebrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2594 Ridgebrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2594 Ridgebrook Place have a pool?
Yes, 2594 Ridgebrook Place has a pool.
Does 2594 Ridgebrook Place have accessible units?
No, 2594 Ridgebrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2594 Ridgebrook Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2594 Ridgebrook Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2594 Ridgebrook Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity