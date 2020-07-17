2594 Ridgebrook Place

Amenities

Beautiful 4BD 2.5BA pool home in the highly sought-after Symphony tract in the desired Lang Ranch School area. This lovely home boasts an open floor plan with smooth, vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining room and master bedroom, recessed lighting, crown moldings & baseboards throughout, gorgeous distressed hardwood flooring, spacious 3-car garage and RV access & parking. The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops and breakfast bar, white custom cabinetry, built-in microwave, convection oven, refrigerator and opens to the family room with cozy fireplace. Entertain your family and friends out in the private and secluded backyard complete with covered patio, lush landscaping, pool, spa and even a fire pit. This peaceful neighborhood offers a community park with community pool, spa and basketball court. This is a great lease for your clients and is turnkey ready to move right in!