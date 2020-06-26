All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

915 S Camphor Circle

915 Camphor Cir · No Longer Available
Location

915 Camphor Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Cal Classics tract. The neighborhood has a park just around the corner, hiking trails nearby and gorgeous mountain views! This charming home features updated kitchen and updated bathrooms, a covered patio and a wrap around yard. The wide side yard and gate make it convenient to store recreational vehicles. In addition to the updated kitchen and bathrooms, there's central heating/air, energy efficient dual paned windows, vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, window blinds, 6 panel doors and neutral colors throughout. For landscaping, the tenant is responsible for watering. The automatic sprinklers and gardener is included in the rent. This is a home to truly enjoy the idyllic Newbury Park lifestyle! Call to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 S Camphor Circle have any available units?
915 S Camphor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 S Camphor Circle have?
Some of 915 S Camphor Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 S Camphor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
915 S Camphor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 S Camphor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 915 S Camphor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 915 S Camphor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 915 S Camphor Circle offers parking.
Does 915 S Camphor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 S Camphor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 S Camphor Circle have a pool?
No, 915 S Camphor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 915 S Camphor Circle have accessible units?
No, 915 S Camphor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 915 S Camphor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 S Camphor Circle has units with dishwashers.
