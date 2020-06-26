915 S Camphor Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Cal Classics tract. The neighborhood has a park just around the corner, hiking trails nearby and gorgeous mountain views! This charming home features updated kitchen and updated bathrooms, a covered patio and a wrap around yard. The wide side yard and gate make it convenient to store recreational vehicles. In addition to the updated kitchen and bathrooms, there's central heating/air, energy efficient dual paned windows, vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, window blinds, 6 panel doors and neutral colors throughout. For landscaping, the tenant is responsible for watering. The automatic sprinklers and gardener is included in the rent. This is a home to truly enjoy the idyllic Newbury Park lifestyle! Call to schedule an appointment today!