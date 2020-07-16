All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

86 Maegan Place

86 Maegan Place · (805) 231-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.This property features upgrades galore: new engineered wood flooring, neutral paint, gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, including refrigerator, gorgeous tile backsplash, upgraded sink & breakfast bar. The list of upgrades is endless: custom lighting throughout, upgraded baseboards, some newer windows,smooth ceilings, newer raised panel doors, upgraded hardware, mirrored closet doors & much more! All three bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled with custom cabinetry, tile flooring, granite counters, upgraded lighting & custom tile surround in the bathtub and shower.Wonderful oversized deck, p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Maegan Place have any available units?
86 Maegan Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Maegan Place have?
Some of 86 Maegan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Maegan Place currently offering any rent specials?
86 Maegan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Maegan Place pet-friendly?
No, 86 Maegan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 86 Maegan Place offer parking?
No, 86 Maegan Place does not offer parking.
Does 86 Maegan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Maegan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Maegan Place have a pool?
Yes, 86 Maegan Place has a pool.
Does 86 Maegan Place have accessible units?
No, 86 Maegan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Maegan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Maegan Place has units with dishwashers.
