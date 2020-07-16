86 Maegan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.This property features upgrades galore: new engineered wood flooring, neutral paint, gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, including refrigerator, gorgeous tile backsplash, upgraded sink & breakfast bar. The list of upgrades is endless: custom lighting throughout, upgraded baseboards, some newer windows,smooth ceilings, newer raised panel doors, upgraded hardware, mirrored closet doors & much more! All three bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled with custom cabinetry, tile flooring, granite counters, upgraded lighting & custom tile surround in the bathtub and shower.Wonderful oversized deck, p