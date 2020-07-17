All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 811 Maplewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
811 Maplewood Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

811 Maplewood Court

811 Maplewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

811 Maplewood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded home with a great cul de sac location. Many upgrades including new vinyl flooring and new interior paint. Kitchen features newer stainless appliances, new corian counter tops and new stainless sink. Large kitchen/dining area with a fireplace. Spacious living room. Both baths have been remodeled with with new tile in tub/shower area, newer toilets, vanities, fixtures and new flooring. Large private backyard with a patio area. Other features include scraped ceilings throughout, newer furnace and A/C, newer roof and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Maplewood Court have any available units?
811 Maplewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Maplewood Court have?
Some of 811 Maplewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Maplewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
811 Maplewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Maplewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 811 Maplewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 811 Maplewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 811 Maplewood Court offers parking.
Does 811 Maplewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Maplewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Maplewood Court have a pool?
No, 811 Maplewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 811 Maplewood Court have accessible units?
No, 811 Maplewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Maplewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Maplewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons