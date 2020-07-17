811 Maplewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upgraded home with a great cul de sac location. Many upgrades including new vinyl flooring and new interior paint. Kitchen features newer stainless appliances, new corian counter tops and new stainless sink. Large kitchen/dining area with a fireplace. Spacious living room. Both baths have been remodeled with with new tile in tub/shower area, newer toilets, vanities, fixtures and new flooring. Large private backyard with a patio area. Other features include scraped ceilings throughout, newer furnace and A/C, newer roof and more.