758 Dearborn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location. Quiet neighborhood w/incredible Boney Mountain views. Tranquil backyard with Koi pond, lush landscaping and more great view from the covered patio. Inside is a single story 3 + 2 with upgraded kitchen. The spacious eat-in kitchen features more incredible views, granite counters, recessed lighting, tile flooring and a garden window. Stainless appliances/refrigerator included. Living room features wood floors and recessed lighting. Master bedroom features mirrored closet doors.The upgraded master bath has a tiled shower area, tile flooring and tiled counters with upgraded sink and fixtures. There is an upgraded hall bath with tiled tub/shower. Other features include central air, double pane windows and scraped ceilings throughout. Large private backyard with great views. 2-car garage with built-in storage & work bench. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.