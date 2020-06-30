All apartments in Thousand Oaks
758 Dearborn Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

758 Dearborn Avenue

758 South Dearborn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

758 South Dearborn Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. Quiet neighborhood w/incredible Boney Mountain views. Tranquil backyard with Koi pond, lush landscaping and more great view from the covered patio. Inside is a single story 3 + 2 with upgraded kitchen. The spacious eat-in kitchen features more incredible views, granite counters, recessed lighting, tile flooring and a garden window. Stainless appliances/refrigerator included. Living room features wood floors and recessed lighting. Master bedroom features mirrored closet doors.The upgraded master bath has a tiled shower area, tile flooring and tiled counters with upgraded sink and fixtures. There is an upgraded hall bath with tiled tub/shower. Other features include central air, double pane windows and scraped ceilings throughout. Large private backyard with great views. 2-car garage with built-in storage & work bench. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Dearborn Avenue have any available units?
758 Dearborn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 Dearborn Avenue have?
Some of 758 Dearborn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Dearborn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
758 Dearborn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Dearborn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 758 Dearborn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 758 Dearborn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 758 Dearborn Avenue offers parking.
Does 758 Dearborn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 Dearborn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Dearborn Avenue have a pool?
No, 758 Dearborn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 758 Dearborn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 758 Dearborn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Dearborn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 Dearborn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

