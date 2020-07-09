All apartments in Thousand Oaks
711 Blue Oak Avenue

Location

711 Blue Oak Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Ventu Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled, single story end unit with incredible views. Gorgeous open kitchen & dining room with custom lighting, white cabinets, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, granite counters & island with breakfast bar. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled with raised vanity sinks & tiled walk in showers with frameless enclosures. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. All dual paned windows & sliders to patio with views. Custom porcelain wood looking tile throughout. Smooth ceilings with recessed lighting. Bedroom closet organizers. Newer central heat & air. 2 car garage with washer/dryer included & lots of attic storage space with drop down ladder. Serene, peaceful community with large pool, park/greenbelt & club house. Close to hiking & biking trails, golf course, shopping, restaurants & 101 freeway access. Available now! Truly a must see! Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Blue Oak Avenue have any available units?
711 Blue Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Blue Oak Avenue have?
Some of 711 Blue Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Blue Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 Blue Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Blue Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 711 Blue Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 711 Blue Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 711 Blue Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 711 Blue Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Blue Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Blue Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 711 Blue Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 711 Blue Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 Blue Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Blue Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Blue Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.

