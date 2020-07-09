711 Blue Oak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Completely remodeled, single story end unit with incredible views. Gorgeous open kitchen & dining room with custom lighting, white cabinets, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, granite counters & island with breakfast bar. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled with raised vanity sinks & tiled walk in showers with frameless enclosures. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. All dual paned windows & sliders to patio with views. Custom porcelain wood looking tile throughout. Smooth ceilings with recessed lighting. Bedroom closet organizers. Newer central heat & air. 2 car garage with washer/dryer included & lots of attic storage space with drop down ladder. Serene, peaceful community with large pool, park/greenbelt & club house. Close to hiking & biking trails, golf course, shopping, restaurants & 101 freeway access. Available now! Truly a must see! Welcome Home.