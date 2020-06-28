All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:57 AM

644 Warwick Avenue

644 Warwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

644 Warwick Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is luxury living in Thousand Oaks. As you enter the private gated patio, you'll realize this 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse style condo features upgrades not normally available in rentals. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, a living room fireplace, upgraded lighting fixtures, an elegant dining room, large mirrors to catch the light and a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counters and stainless-steel appliances this is a place you'll enjoy living. Each bedroom has its own remodeled bath and the master bedroom has a private patio overlooking the community pool. Close to Whole Foods, restaurants and shopping and Amgen, with easy access to the 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Warwick Avenue have any available units?
644 Warwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Warwick Avenue have?
Some of 644 Warwick Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Warwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
644 Warwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Warwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 644 Warwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 644 Warwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 644 Warwick Avenue offers parking.
Does 644 Warwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Warwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Warwick Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 644 Warwick Avenue has a pool.
Does 644 Warwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 644 Warwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Warwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Warwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
