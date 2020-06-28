644 Warwick Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is luxury living in Thousand Oaks. As you enter the private gated patio, you'll realize this 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse style condo features upgrades not normally available in rentals. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, a living room fireplace, upgraded lighting fixtures, an elegant dining room, large mirrors to catch the light and a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counters and stainless-steel appliances this is a place you'll enjoy living. Each bedroom has its own remodeled bath and the master bedroom has a private patio overlooking the community pool. Close to Whole Foods, restaurants and shopping and Amgen, with easy access to the 101.