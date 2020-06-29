All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 631 Valley Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
631 Valley Oak Lane
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:58 AM

631 Valley Oak Lane

631 Valley Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

631 Valley Oak Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Ventu Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Turn key and tastefully remodeled 1439 sq ft townhouse in a great location of Newbury Park .This three bedroom, three bath has an open floor plan with great natural lighting . The kitchen, baths, carpet, tile flooring, lighting, door hardware, window coverings and more have been updated and this home is ready for move in. There is a great view in the back yard with lots of privacy. The complex has a pool , club house and greenbelts. open space Los Robles hiking trails, 101 freeway, Thousand OaksMall and a variety Great of schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Valley Oak Lane have any available units?
631 Valley Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Valley Oak Lane have?
Some of 631 Valley Oak Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Valley Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
631 Valley Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Valley Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 631 Valley Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 631 Valley Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 631 Valley Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 631 Valley Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Valley Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Valley Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 631 Valley Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 631 Valley Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 631 Valley Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Valley Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Valley Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons