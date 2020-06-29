631 Valley Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Turn key and tastefully remodeled 1439 sq ft townhouse in a great location of Newbury Park .This three bedroom, three bath has an open floor plan with great natural lighting . The kitchen, baths, carpet, tile flooring, lighting, door hardware, window coverings and more have been updated and this home is ready for move in. There is a great view in the back yard with lots of privacy. The complex has a pool , club house and greenbelts. open space Los Robles hiking trails, 101 freeway, Thousand OaksMall and a variety Great of schools.