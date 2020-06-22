600 Clearwater Creek Drive

Amenities
Built in 2007, 4 bedroom + loft, and 3 bathrooms and formal dining. One downstairs bedroom has it's own 3/4 bath. Formal living room has high ceilings. The sparkling kitchen offers granite counters, a large center island w/ sink, breakfast counter, attached eating area. Open family room offers a corner fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The relaxing master suite features a walk-in closet and a large master bath with dual sinks, a deep tub and separate shower. A large loft area is perfect fora playroom, home office or media area. Small dog OK. Washer/dryer available. Owner pays HOA dues. Deposit amount determined after background check.