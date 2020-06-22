All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 600 Clearwater Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
600 Clearwater Creek Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

600 Clearwater Creek Drive

600 Clearwater Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

600 Clearwater Creek Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Built in 2007, 4 bedroom + loft, and 3 bathrooms and formal dining. One downstairs bedroom has it's own 3/4 bath. Formal living room has high ceilings. The sparkling kitchen offers granite counters, a large center island w/ sink, breakfast counter, attached eating area. Open family room offers a corner fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The relaxing master suite features a walk-in closet and a large master bath with dual sinks, a deep tub and separate shower. A large loft area is perfect fora playroom, home office or media area. Small dog OK. Washer/dryer available. Owner pays HOA dues. Deposit amount determined after background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Clearwater Creek Drive have any available units?
600 Clearwater Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Clearwater Creek Drive have?
Some of 600 Clearwater Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Clearwater Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Clearwater Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Clearwater Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Clearwater Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Clearwater Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Clearwater Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 600 Clearwater Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Clearwater Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Clearwater Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Clearwater Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Clearwater Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Clearwater Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Clearwater Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Clearwater Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons