Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
476 Serento Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

476 Serento Circle

476 Serento Circle · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry. Unit is surrounded by green grass and has a pleasant view of the pool. Private enclosed patio and direct access to two covered parking spaces with storage bins. Newer windows throughout. Central heat and air conditioning. Renowned Conejo Valley schools including Wildwood Elementary. Good credit on all applicants a must. Submit on one small pet with deposit. Close proximity to local beaches,restaurants,Wildwood Park and the Oaks Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 476 Serento Circle have any available units?
476 Serento Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 476 Serento Circle have?
Some of 476 Serento Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Serento Circle currently offering any rent specials?
476 Serento Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Serento Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Serento Circle is pet friendly.
Does 476 Serento Circle offer parking?
Yes, 476 Serento Circle does offer parking.
Does 476 Serento Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Serento Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Serento Circle have a pool?
Yes, 476 Serento Circle has a pool.
Does 476 Serento Circle have accessible units?
No, 476 Serento Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Serento Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Serento Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

