476 Serento Circle.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry. Unit is surrounded by green grass and has a pleasant view of the pool. Private enclosed patio and direct access to two covered parking spaces with storage bins. Newer windows throughout. Central heat and air conditioning. Renowned Conejo Valley schools including Wildwood Elementary. Good credit on all applicants a must. Submit on one small pet with deposit. Close proximity to local beaches,restaurants,Wildwood Park and the Oaks Mall.