Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

4745 Via Altamira

4745 via Altamira · No Longer Available
Location

4745 via Altamira, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
A desirable townhome in Dos Vientos. Plantation shutters, newer paint, and facing the greenbelt. This is one of the best floorplans and locations in the complex. , family room w/gas fireplace and a powder room. Kitchen is on the main floor. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Spacious Master Suite has big walk-in closet and tiled bathroom w/dual vanities. Oversized tub and separate shower. Large private patio in front. Direct access to a large 2- car garage with ample storage room.Walking distance to award winning school, shopping, dining, and community parks. Two large pools and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 Via Altamira have any available units?
4745 Via Altamira doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 Via Altamira have?
Some of 4745 Via Altamira's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 Via Altamira currently offering any rent specials?
4745 Via Altamira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 Via Altamira pet-friendly?
No, 4745 Via Altamira is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4745 Via Altamira offer parking?
Yes, 4745 Via Altamira offers parking.
Does 4745 Via Altamira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4745 Via Altamira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 Via Altamira have a pool?
Yes, 4745 Via Altamira has a pool.
Does 4745 Via Altamira have accessible units?
No, 4745 Via Altamira does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 Via Altamira have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4745 Via Altamira has units with dishwashers.
