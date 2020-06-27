4745 Via Altamira

Amenities

A desirable townhome in Dos Vientos. Plantation shutters, newer paint, and facing the greenbelt. This is one of the best floorplans and locations in the complex. , family room w/gas fireplace and a powder room. Kitchen is on the main floor. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Spacious Master Suite has big walk-in closet and tiled bathroom w/dual vanities. Oversized tub and separate shower. Large private patio in front. Direct access to a large 2- car garage with ample storage room.Walking distance to award winning school, shopping, dining, and community parks. Two large pools and clubhouse.