Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Spacious and upgraded Wildwood townhome! Nearly 1200 square feet. Remodeled kitchen with newer granite-look countertops and natural oak cabinetry, light wood-laminate flooring, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, indoor laundry for full-size washer and dryer, cute patio, 2 carport spaces with storage, community pool and spa. Both bedrooms are very spacious. Close to Wildwood Elementary and parks. Landlord will consider pets. Available for immediate occupancy.