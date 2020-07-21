All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 4511 Via Don Luis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
4511 Via Don Luis
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

4511 Via Don Luis

4511 Via Don Luis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

4511 Via Don Luis, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Escape to this completely private, single-story view estate in gated Virazon! Perched on its own knoll on large lot at the end of cul-de-sac, you'll find an entertainer's dream yard complete w/ pebble-tec pool & spa, water slide, terraced patio for panoramic mountain views, firepit, & huge Viking BBQ center & bar. The flat front & side yards are perfect for lawn games, playground equipment, or gardening. The open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, & solar tubes allow for abundant natural light. Updated kitchen boasts huge center island, walk-in pantry, white cabinets, granite counters, double oven, large breakfast area, office nook, & butler's pantry. Open to the kitchen, the family room has built-ins, cozy fireplace, & custom 16' sliders leading to the magnificent backyard. Distressed wood floors, crown molding, & recessed lighting throughout. Enjoy mountain views from the formal dining room & living rooms. Expansive master suite has sitting area, soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanities, & huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are spacious & share a hall bath. A 4th bedroom is adjacent to another full bath & could be a fantastic office w/ views. Large indoor laundry room w/ sink leads to the oversized 3-car garage for added storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Via Don Luis have any available units?
4511 Via Don Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Via Don Luis have?
Some of 4511 Via Don Luis's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Via Don Luis currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Via Don Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Via Don Luis pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Via Don Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4511 Via Don Luis offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Via Don Luis offers parking.
Does 4511 Via Don Luis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Via Don Luis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Via Don Luis have a pool?
Yes, 4511 Via Don Luis has a pool.
Does 4511 Via Don Luis have accessible units?
No, 4511 Via Don Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Via Don Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4511 Via Don Luis has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons