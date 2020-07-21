4511 Via Don Luis

Amenities

Escape to this completely private, single-story view estate in gated Virazon! Perched on its own knoll on large lot at the end of cul-de-sac, you'll find an entertainer's dream yard complete w/ pebble-tec pool & spa, water slide, terraced patio for panoramic mountain views, firepit, & huge Viking BBQ center & bar. The flat front & side yards are perfect for lawn games, playground equipment, or gardening. The open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, & solar tubes allow for abundant natural light. Updated kitchen boasts huge center island, walk-in pantry, white cabinets, granite counters, double oven, large breakfast area, office nook, & butler's pantry. Open to the kitchen, the family room has built-ins, cozy fireplace, & custom 16' sliders leading to the magnificent backyard. Distressed wood floors, crown molding, & recessed lighting throughout. Enjoy mountain views from the formal dining room & living rooms. Expansive master suite has sitting area, soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanities, & huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are spacious & share a hall bath. A 4th bedroom is adjacent to another full bath & could be a fantastic office w/ views. Large indoor laundry room w/ sink leads to the oversized 3-car garage for added storage.