441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

4 Bedroom Home Situated on Cul-de-sac Home Near Newbury Park HS - This lovely, light and bright 4bed 2.5 bath and a loft overlooking the living room is located across from Newbury HS. The modern updates include hard flooring (laminate), remodeled master bathroom, and a remodeled kitchen. The modern kitchen is appointed with an island, quartz countertops, black cabinets. Appliances include ( fridge, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave ). The laundry room is located upstairs (washer/dryer included). You will enjoy the sense of privacy in the yard and the sense of quiet with no through traffic because the home is situated on a coveted cul-de-sac.



HOA amenities include a common area pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, green belt walkways, and park access. Near great schools and NP Community Center.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4144373)