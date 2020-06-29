All apartments in Thousand Oaks
441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE

441 San Vincente Court · No Longer Available
Location

441 San Vincente Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
4 Bedroom Home Situated on Cul-de-sac Home Near Newbury Park HS - This lovely, light and bright 4bed 2.5 bath and a loft overlooking the living room is located across from Newbury HS. The modern updates include hard flooring (laminate), remodeled master bathroom, and a remodeled kitchen. The modern kitchen is appointed with an island, quartz countertops, black cabinets. Appliances include ( fridge, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave ). The laundry room is located upstairs (washer/dryer included). You will enjoy the sense of privacy in the yard and the sense of quiet with no through traffic because the home is situated on a coveted cul-de-sac.

HOA amenities include a common area pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, green belt walkways, and park access. Near great schools and NP Community Center.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4144373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE have any available units?
441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE have?
Some of 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 SAN VINCENTE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

