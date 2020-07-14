4388 Camino De La Rosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Private serene beautiful home with oasis backyard. This home has granite counter tops, real wood flooring and large windows to show the beautiful private yard in the back with it large built in barbeque. Large covered patio and downstairs bedroom and full bath add to the uniqueness of this home. You will feel at home once you walk into the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Three full baths with upgrades adds for easy movement on busy times. This home has a community rec room and pool and spa plus a beautiful pool/spa in the back yard. You have arrived home.