Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:42 AM

4388 Camino De La Rosa

4388 Camino De La Rosa · No Longer Available
Location

4388 Camino De La Rosa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Private serene beautiful home with oasis backyard. This home has granite counter tops, real wood flooring and large windows to show the beautiful private yard in the back with it large built in barbeque. Large covered patio and downstairs bedroom and full bath add to the uniqueness of this home. You will feel at home once you walk into the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Three full baths with upgrades adds for easy movement on busy times. This home has a community rec room and pool and spa plus a beautiful pool/spa in the back yard. You have arrived home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4388 Camino De La Rosa have any available units?
4388 Camino De La Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4388 Camino De La Rosa have?
Some of 4388 Camino De La Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4388 Camino De La Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
4388 Camino De La Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4388 Camino De La Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 4388 Camino De La Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4388 Camino De La Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 4388 Camino De La Rosa offers parking.
Does 4388 Camino De La Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4388 Camino De La Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4388 Camino De La Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 4388 Camino De La Rosa has a pool.
Does 4388 Camino De La Rosa have accessible units?
No, 4388 Camino De La Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 4388 Camino De La Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4388 Camino De La Rosa has units with dishwashers.
