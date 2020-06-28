3889 Hartung Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lara Radosavcev and Natalie Likavec with prime Realty are excited to present this new opportunity. Ready of immediate occupancy. Enjoy the serenity of this oversized large lot with plenty of room to breath. Outdoor kitchen with built in BBQ, Fridge, fryer, pizza oven, outdoor fireplace and all located under a covered patio perfect for outdoor enjoyment all year round. Secret garden with avocado, lemon, orange, and lime fruit trees. Plenty of room for your own vegetable garden. This singlestory has a chef kitchen with Viking stove and refrigerator. Living area comes with high end TV's and surround sound. Real wood shutters through out. Down the hall is three bedrooms. Master bedroom with access to private restroom and large closet. All bathrooms are upgraded. Garage has built in cabinets, washer dryer and extra refrigerator. This home has so many bells and whistles which are rare finds!