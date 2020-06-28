All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3889 Hartung Court.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

3889 Hartung Court

3889 Hartung Court · No Longer Available
Location

3889 Hartung Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lara Radosavcev and Natalie Likavec with prime Realty are excited to present this new opportunity. Ready of immediate occupancy. Enjoy the serenity of this oversized large lot with plenty of room to breath. Outdoor kitchen with built in BBQ, Fridge, fryer, pizza oven, outdoor fireplace and all located under a covered patio perfect for outdoor enjoyment all year round. Secret garden with avocado, lemon, orange, and lime fruit trees. Plenty of room for your own vegetable garden. This singlestory has a chef kitchen with Viking stove and refrigerator. Living area comes with high end TV's and surround sound. Real wood shutters through out. Down the hall is three bedrooms. Master bedroom with access to private restroom and large closet. All bathrooms are upgraded. Garage has built in cabinets, washer dryer and extra refrigerator. This home has so many bells and whistles which are rare finds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3889 Hartung Court have any available units?
3889 Hartung Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3889 Hartung Court have?
Some of 3889 Hartung Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3889 Hartung Court currently offering any rent specials?
3889 Hartung Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3889 Hartung Court pet-friendly?
No, 3889 Hartung Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3889 Hartung Court offer parking?
Yes, 3889 Hartung Court offers parking.
Does 3889 Hartung Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3889 Hartung Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3889 Hartung Court have a pool?
No, 3889 Hartung Court does not have a pool.
Does 3889 Hartung Court have accessible units?
No, 3889 Hartung Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3889 Hartung Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3889 Hartung Court has units with dishwashers.
