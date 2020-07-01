All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3825 Coronado Circle
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

3825 Coronado Circle

3825 Coronado Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Coronado Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Location * Location * Location - Prime area of NewBury Park. Immaculate, new paint, updated flooring and bath in this central location of NewburyPark. High ceilings, large family and living rooms for all your family needs and entertainment. This large 4 Bed 2 bath is an ideal home for any family large or small to live, enjoy and look at the mountains from the large backyard with lots of space for children to play or lots of space to entertain. This single story is close to shopping and within walking distance to a local strip mall. This is the perfect home to live in the perfect area of newburyPark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Coronado Circle have any available units?
3825 Coronado Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 3825 Coronado Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Coronado Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Coronado Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3825 Coronado Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3825 Coronado Circle offer parking?
No, 3825 Coronado Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3825 Coronado Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Coronado Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Coronado Circle have a pool?
No, 3825 Coronado Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Coronado Circle have accessible units?
No, 3825 Coronado Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Coronado Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 Coronado Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 Coronado Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 Coronado Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

