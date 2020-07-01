3825 Coronado Circle

Amenities

*Location * Location * Location - Prime area of NewBury Park. Immaculate, new paint, updated flooring and bath in this central location of NewburyPark. High ceilings, large family and living rooms for all your family needs and entertainment. This large 4 Bed 2 bath is an ideal home for any family large or small to live, enjoy and look at the mountains from the large backyard with lots of space for children to play or lots of space to entertain. This single story is close to shopping and within walking distance to a local strip mall. This is the perfect home to live in the perfect area of newburyPark.