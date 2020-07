Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Single story 4 bed, 2 bath home with huge back yard - This 4 bed, 2 bath single family Wildwood home backs to open space! New paint, new carpet. Home features living room with fireplace, kitchen, dining room with attached 2 car garage. Private, large yard with covered patio backing to the Conejo Open Space. No central air! Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now!



(RLNE5333849)