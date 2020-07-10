3316 Storm Cloud Street

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story in Wildwood near California Lutheran University. drought tolerant front yard, grass back yard with patio & shade tree. Includes all new appliances - washer, dryer, built-in microwave oven, range and oven, ,refrigerator/freezer, and dishwasher. Included in rent are gardener and sewer charges. Light and bright,Wildwood Elementary is one of the top schools in Thousand Oaks. Community Play yard near-by and walking trails at end of cul-de-sac.,Available immediately.