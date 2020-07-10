All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3316 Storm Cloud Street
3316 Storm Cloud Street

3316 Storm Cloud Street · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Storm Cloud Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story in Wildwood near California Lutheran University. drought tolerant front yard, grass back yard with patio & shade tree. Includes all new appliances - washer, dryer, built-in microwave oven, range and oven, ,refrigerator/freezer, and dishwasher. Included in rent are gardener and sewer charges. Light and bright,Wildwood Elementary is one of the top schools in Thousand Oaks. Community Play yard near-by and walking trails at end of cul-de-sac.,Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Storm Cloud Street have any available units?
3316 Storm Cloud Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Storm Cloud Street have?
Some of 3316 Storm Cloud Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Storm Cloud Street currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Storm Cloud Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Storm Cloud Street pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Storm Cloud Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3316 Storm Cloud Street offer parking?
No, 3316 Storm Cloud Street does not offer parking.
Does 3316 Storm Cloud Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 Storm Cloud Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Storm Cloud Street have a pool?
No, 3316 Storm Cloud Street does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Storm Cloud Street have accessible units?
No, 3316 Storm Cloud Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Storm Cloud Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Storm Cloud Street has units with dishwashers.

