Call Brett @ 805.807.5546Fall in love with this rare location in Westlake Hills with sprawling panoramic park views. Spacious floorpan with vaulted ceilings, newer carpet and newer paint. Light and bright with oversized windows, extensive backyard, and views. Cozy up by the fireplace. Enjoy your premier location on this quiet culdesac right here on Russell Park. Great walkability. Close to amenities. Blue Ribbon Schools. Hiking trails.