All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 3037 Wauneta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
3037 Wauneta St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

3037 Wauneta St

3037 Wauneta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3037 Wauneta Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story 4 bedroom and 2 bath home
on large corner lot. Bright, open and spacious floorplan, with an added sunroom and new back yard sod for you to call home! The large updated kitchen with brand new countertops,opens to the family room, with beautiful built-ins and and gas log fireplace. Formal dining room & living room with composite wood flooring and carpeting accented by new paint throughout creates a very livable home space. The Gardener is included along with all appliances. Award winning Conejo Valley Schools. Easy access to 101 freeway, shopping, schools, parks, hiking and biking in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Wauneta St have any available units?
3037 Wauneta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Wauneta St have?
Some of 3037 Wauneta St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Wauneta St currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Wauneta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Wauneta St pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Wauneta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3037 Wauneta St offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Wauneta St offers parking.
Does 3037 Wauneta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3037 Wauneta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Wauneta St have a pool?
No, 3037 Wauneta St does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Wauneta St have accessible units?
No, 3037 Wauneta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Wauneta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Wauneta St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons