3037 Wauneta St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story 4 bedroom and 2 bath home

on large corner lot. Bright, open and spacious floorplan, with an added sunroom and new back yard sod for you to call home! The large updated kitchen with brand new countertops,opens to the family room, with beautiful built-ins and and gas log fireplace. Formal dining room & living room with composite wood flooring and carpeting accented by new paint throughout creates a very livable home space. The Gardener is included along with all appliances. Award winning Conejo Valley Schools. Easy access to 101 freeway, shopping, schools, parks, hiking and biking in the Santa Monica Mountains.