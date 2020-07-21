3012 Sunflower Street

Amenities

Lovely split level house with 4 bedrooms + 3 baths - You will love this Lovely split level house with 4 bedrooms + 3 baths + family room located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Thousand Oaks. The home is light and bright and has a wonderful open floor plan that includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining area, spacious eat-in kitchen, 1 bed/1 bath downstairs and generous size family room with sliders leading to the private, grassy backyard and patio. The side yard is big enough for your RV or boat too! The en-suite master bedroom has views to the backyard and features double sinks. All upstairs bedrooms also have ceiling fans. This spacious home also has a 3-car garage and is perfect for you/your family. Ideally situated near award winning schools, Cal Lutheran, recreation, shopping, fine dining and easy access to Wildwood Park hiking trails and Paradise Falls. Central Air. Don't delay... call today! No pets allowed - sorry. All furniture is for sale and prices are negotiable



(RLNE5143666)