Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

3012 Sunflower Street

3012 Sunflower Street · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Sunflower Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely split level house with 4 bedrooms + 3 baths - You will love this Lovely split level house with 4 bedrooms + 3 baths + family room located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Thousand Oaks. The home is light and bright and has a wonderful open floor plan that includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining area, spacious eat-in kitchen, 1 bed/1 bath downstairs and generous size family room with sliders leading to the private, grassy backyard and patio. The side yard is big enough for your RV or boat too! The en-suite master bedroom has views to the backyard and features double sinks. All upstairs bedrooms also have ceiling fans. This spacious home also has a 3-car garage and is perfect for you/your family. Ideally situated near award winning schools, Cal Lutheran, recreation, shopping, fine dining and easy access to Wildwood Park hiking trails and Paradise Falls. Central Air. Don't delay... call today! No pets allowed - sorry. All furniture is for sale and prices are negotiable

(RLNE5143666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Sunflower Street have any available units?
3012 Sunflower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Sunflower Street have?
Some of 3012 Sunflower Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Sunflower Street currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Sunflower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Sunflower Street pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Sunflower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3012 Sunflower Street offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Sunflower Street offers parking.
Does 3012 Sunflower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Sunflower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Sunflower Street have a pool?
No, 3012 Sunflower Street does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Sunflower Street have accessible units?
No, 3012 Sunflower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Sunflower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Sunflower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
