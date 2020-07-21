All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3011 Marigold Place
3011 Marigold Place

3011 Marigold Place · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Marigold Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Fresh and bright spacious unit has new flooring, freshly paint throughout. Large bonus area upstairs. Walk-in closets have built-ins, drawers. New landscaping for low water and easy care. Large patio includes patio dining table. Refrigerator and washer are new, included also dryer without warranty. Large open space area across quiet street is your own private park. Great HOA amenities with pool, tennis courts, green belts and easy access to trails.Kitchen has stainless steel appliances,including double ss sink. Submit on pets. Credit report a must. Access to mbr attic not allowed. No smoking on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Marigold Place have any available units?
3011 Marigold Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Marigold Place have?
Some of 3011 Marigold Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Marigold Place currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Marigold Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Marigold Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 Marigold Place is pet friendly.
Does 3011 Marigold Place offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Marigold Place offers parking.
Does 3011 Marigold Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 Marigold Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Marigold Place have a pool?
Yes, 3011 Marigold Place has a pool.
Does 3011 Marigold Place have accessible units?
No, 3011 Marigold Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Marigold Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Marigold Place has units with dishwashers.
